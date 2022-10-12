Rezvani Vengeance comes outfitted with a host of insane gadgets

When many of us were kids, we spent hours doodling insane cars and vehicle shapes. Looking back at those drawings can be embarrassing and hilarious, but one automaker took those outlandish ideas and made a whole brand out of them. Rezvani Motors has turned out some of the most deranged, fantastical military-inspired vehicles, and it just announced a new model. The Vengeance is a four-door SUV with a list of gear that reads like a prop checklist from a Mission Impossible film.

Don’t get caught thinking this is some beefy military Jeep with a barebones interior and no creature comforts. Rezvani equips a full roster of comfort features, including heated first- and second-row seats, tri-zone climate controls, remote start and a panoramic sunroof. Images show an impeccably finished interior with ivory leather and luxurious finishes, and there will likely be several upgrades available for buyers with deeper pockets.

Previous Rezvani models lean heavily on Stellantis vehicles, as the Hercules is based on the Jeep Gladiator, and the Tank features Jeep Wrangler underpinnings. The standard 6.2-liter V8 is also a Stellantis product, and Rezvani offers the supercharged variant found in Hellcat models. There’s also a 3.0-liter diesel, undoubtedly borrowed from Ram and Jeep models.

This being Rezvani, we’re not just getting a tank-like SUV. We’re getting a host of Bond-esque gadgets and a long list of safety gear. The Military Package adds bulletproof glass and body armor, along with underbody explosives protection. If that’s not enough, you also get a smoke screen system to help you lose the pesky goons following you, and there’s also an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection system. Need more? How about electrified door handles, magnetic deadbolt locks, included gas masks, a hypothermia kit and front/rear bright blinding lights?

The list of features reads like something from a six-year-old boy’s sketchbook, which is probably the point. Rezvani makes giant, expensive toys for giant, rich kids. The $249,000 Vengeance is available to reserve now with a $1,500 deposit.

Related video: