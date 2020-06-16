Ever since the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6 was revealed, the go-to modification for an ultra-expensive, over-the-top off-roader has been to add length and a set of wheels. Hennessey Performance is a leader in the multi-axle trend with its Chevy Silverado Goliath and Ford F-150 VelociRaptor 6x6, but now Rezvani, makers of the Tank, are joining the fray with the Hercules.

The company released two teasers, one of the entire SUV in a dark room, and the other highlighting the rear wheels. We did our usual check of raising the exposure in Photoshop to see if we could see any more of the SUV, but the company erased any extra dark sections to ensure the Hercules wasn't revealed early. Based on what we can see, it seems to basically be the Tank, but longer and with a second rear axle. And since the Tank is based on the current Jeep Wrangler, that means it's basically a 6x6 Wrangler.

Rezvani does do more than just add an axle and custom steel body, though. The company says that this SUV will feature Fox suspension parts. And if the Hercules is like the Tank, it should be available with either a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi V8 making 500 horsepower, or a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 making 1,000 horsepower. The interior is also likely to be lavished with high-quality leather. There will of course be a Military trim that will come with features such as bullet-proof glass and armored body panels. Looking at the Tank Military equipment list, the Hercules Military should also get night vision, smoke screen, a self-sealing fuel tank, underbody explosive protection, run-flat tires, dead-bolt latches, electrified door handles, gas masks and lights and sirens.

Pricing hasn't been announced for the Rezvani Hercules. Since a base Tank starts at $155,000, and a Tank Military starts at $259,000, we wouldn't be surprised if the Hercules starts over $200,000 and can go over $300,000. If you're interested, you can reserve one for just $266, and it's a fully refundable deposit. The truck will be fully revealed this summer, and deliveries will begin soon after.

Related Video: