The 2020 Rezvani Tank marks the second generation of the totally over-the-top SUV. While it's only been around since about 2017, the original version was based on the outgoing JK Jeep Wrangler. So it only made sense to update the design for the latest JL Jeep Wrangler.

The updated design is clearly evolved from the original. There are bulges and scallops everywhere. It's boxier, though, with a flatter roofline and more conventional side windows. The rear suicide doors with obscured door handles are gone in favor of much more conventional doors and handles. The interior is still just a dressed-up version of the standard Jeep interior, but it's better than the last one because the JL interior is such a leap forward over the JK's.

The Tank still has an absurd feature list. Going for the Tank Military trim gets you bulletproof glass and doors, explosive protection, a self-sealing gas tank, run-flat tires, night vision and thermal cameras, strobe lights and sirens. And then there are some James Bond-esque features such as a smoke screen, electrified door handles, gas masks and, seriously, protection from electromagnetic pulses (EMPs).

The engine list is pretty similar to the old Tank, too. The base model, which starts at $155,000, comes with the Wrangler's 3.6-liter V6. There's also the option of a 500-horsepower 6.4-liter Dodge V8 or a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. The Tank Military starts at $295,000 and gets the 6.4-liter V8 standard, but a 1,000-horsepower version of the Hellcat Redeye's supercharged 6.2-liter engine is an option. That engine is standard on the $349,000 Tank X.

Off-road modifications have also been made to the Tank. The base model comes with 37-inch tires and a 4-inch suspension lift using Fox shocks. Remote reservoir shocks and a 6-inch lift are options. All Tanks get heavier axles, locking differentials and bigger brakes with eight-piston calipers.

If you want a Rezvani Tank, you'll need $35,000 for a deposit so the company can start building it for you. The company estimates a build time of about 12 weeks depending on options.