Brabus 600 Masterpiece takes the Mercedes S-Class to new heights

The latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class did not need any help in the luxury, power, and exclusivity department, but that never stopped Brabus before. The legendary tuning shop announced the new Brabus 600 Masterpiece, an opulent, sporty take on Mercedes’ executive sedan.

Brabus massaged the S-580 4Matic’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, pushing output from 496 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque to 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Under full throttle, the speedometer crests 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds, but Brabus had to limit the car’s top speed to 155 mph because of its weight.

Brabus upgraded the turbochargers to achieve that output and added new engine management software with custom maps for fuel, boost, and more. An available stainless steel exhaust features active valves to change the sound, and Brabus says the driver can select an appropriate noise level using a button on the steering wheel.

Brabus sharpened the car’s appearance with aerodynamic bodywork made from carbon, and all exterior trim pieces feature a dark chrome finish. The shop offers several “generously sized” wheel designs that reach 22 inches in diameter. Press images show the available Brabus Monoblock M Platinum Edition 22-inch wheels, and frankly, there’s no reason to choose any other wheel.

Nearly every part of the S-580’s interior got the Brabus treatment, including unique upholstery stitching and colors. The car is available with an “endless variety of leathers and microfibers in any color desired,” so we’ll likely see a few wild specs on social media soon. Buyers can further customize the interior with wood and carbon accents in any desired color.

The 2022 S 580 4Matic starts at $111,100, but the Masterpiece is quite a distance from that “base” price. Brabus quotes a price of €342,617 ($330,068 as of today) for the demo car shown in its press release, but you can be sure that many of the cars will go for much more than that.