Rivian 'Camp Mode' lets you rest easy in the great outdoors

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe got on social media over the weekend to show off some of his electric truck's trick new features, dubbed Camp Mode. Included in the next OTA update, they've been designed to make life a bit more convenient when the truck becomes a temporary home.

In a short video Scaringe runs down several of them, but the pièce de résistance is the Rivian's auto-leveling feature. It uses the truck's fully independent air suspension's height adjustment to place the body dead flat. It's a particularly useful detail when sleeping in the vehicle at campsites that may have uneven surfaces. The Rivian's suspension comes with an impressive 6.5 inches of vertical range at each wheel.

Had help beta testing Camp Mode. Can’t wait for you to try it! Rolling out very soon in next OTA update… pic.twitter.com/JNoOAjWupr — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) August 27, 2022

Beyond auto-leveling, Camp Mode also allows the car to go into a "deep sleep" mode to conserver battery charge. The internal displays can be turned off completely as well, as to not blind campers or draw attention to the parked vehicle at night. Additionally, floodlights in the mirrors can help illuminate the campsite and there's also a noise level adjustment and courtesy mode management, but Scaringe didn't elaborate on those.

This may be addressed already, but if we had a say, we'd include a way to periodically run the climate control to maintain a certain temperature through the night without turning the car or its displays on, while preserving enough juice to return to the nearest charging station.

Rivians already come with a detachable speaker that doubles as a lantern or flashlight. As the self-proclaimed EV for adventurers, it only makes sense that Rivian would continue to woo overlanders with features that make it easier to spend a few nights in the great outdoors.

