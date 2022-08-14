This off-road vehicle can fly … literally!

A 2-in-1 vehicle of any sort is something that makes our eyebrows raise with interest, and this part buggy, part aircraft is an exciting 2-in-1 flying car. Xplorer from Parajet is an all-terrain buggy that transforms into a flying car thanks to its propellers and advanced wing design. This vehicle is designed for the outdoor adventurer who wants to explore both land and air. It is powered by a Rotron RT600XE Twin Rotary engine with 100 hp and 74 lb-ft of torque. On land, Xplorer has a max speed of 85 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds. In the air, Xplorer has a top speed of 50 mph with a max altitude of 15,000 feet and 2.4 hours of flight time. Parajet says that the range for Xplorer is 240 miles on the road and 200 miles in the air. Would you fly this all-terrain mashup?

For more content like this be sure to visit Your Future Car by Autoblog on Facebook or on YouTube. Subscribe for new videos every week.