Poll the Autoblog staff about which car is considered the ultimate '80s muscle car, and one of the two answers that'll come up is the Buick Grand National. The other, for those curious, is the Mustang GT 5.0, but that less important right now because Omaze isn't giving away one of those. It is, however, giving away a 1987 Grand National GNX, with an astonishingly low 2,000 original miles, and you can win it here.

Here are the specs of the GNX, per Omaze:

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: Turbo 3.8 Liter V6 Engine

Transmission: 4-speed automatic

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: Black

Interior Color: Grey/Black

Horsepower: 276 hp

Torque: 360 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds

Top Speed: 124 mph

Fuel Capacity: 15.1 gal

Approximate Retail Value: $185,000

Cash Alt: $138,750

Special features: Only 2,000 original miles; #51 of 547 produced; blacked out exterior; 16-inch cross-weave wheels; wheel arches; torque arm rear suspension

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 20 entries, while $50 will get you 500 entries and $100 will get you 1,200 entries. Donations benefit the ACLU. Per Omaze, “the ACLU is an organization of people who believe in the power of action. Whether in the courts, statehouses, or Congress, they fight to defend the rights that the Constitution guarantees to all of us — regardless of who we are, where we come from, who we love, or what we believe. The ACLU evolved from an organization of lawyers and advocates into a larger coalition of people fighting for what’s right together — for all of us. The ACLU seeks to be the place where people can come, no matter their political affiliation, to take action. ”

If you want this relic of the 80s in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is November 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.