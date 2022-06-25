This week in racing game news:

"Hot Wheels Unleashed" has dropped its Jurassic World DLC

As of right now, you'll be able to race dinosaur-themed Hot Wheels in the ever-growing "Hot Wheels Unleashed." The new DLC is available now until August 30th and it includes, like always, brand new customization items as well as 6 new vehicles: Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor Blue, Stegosaurus, Mosasaurus, Triceratops, and Tyrannosaurus Rex Monster Truck. Unfortunately, this content is not included with a Hot Wheels Pass, but it can be purchased separately for $5.99.

"Forza Motorsport" will feature real-time ray tracing

If you haven't heard, ray tracing has been the new hotness in video game development for the past few years or so. In layman's terms, it's basically a way to make in-game light more realistic. It takes a lot of computing power to pull off, but it generally produces some pretty incredible results when its implemented correctly. We now know that the upcoming "Forza Motorsport" will support real-time ray tracing to make your racing experience look better and more realistic than ever. In addition, according to IGN, "the game will sport a full night and day cycle and varying weather forecasts for all tracks." We're greatly looking forward to this new entry in the series and anything that will make the game more realistic or even just more fun to look at sounds great to us.

"Redout 2" is officially available for purchase

This game seems to be flying under the radar a bit (pun absolutely intended), but if you've been yearning for a fast-paced F-Zero or Star Wars Racer type of game, this could be exactly what you've been looking for. It was recently released on Xbox, Playstation and PC and looks every bit as fun as the original installment. Check out the trailer below to see the blazing fast sci-fi racer in all its glory.