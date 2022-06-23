New technologies that help fight fires seem to be popping up every day. Thermite is a remote-controlled firefighting robot designed by Howe & Howe to tackle flames from a distance or up close. Thermite steps in to clear the flames to make conditions safer for firefighters and reduce the spread of the fire. It comes in two configurations: RS1 and RS3. The RS1 weighs 1,600 lbs and has a top speed of 6 mph. It can shoot water at 1,250 gallons per minute from its nozzle and has a powerful 5,000 lb winch. The RS3 is larger than its counterpart. It weighs 3,500 lbs and is equipped with an 8,000 lb winch. Its nozzles can shoot water at an astonishing 2,500 gallons per minute. The RS3 can also be equipped with a plow, air foam system, and much more. Learn more at howeandhowe.com

