This card-shaped emergency tool easily breaks car windows

An emergency window breaker is a must-have tool in every vehicle. They come in all different shapes and sizes, but this one in particular is easy to use, doesn’t require a lot of strength to be effective and it fits right in your wallet. The OWL Escape Card is a portable credit card-sized escape tool designed to simplify car window breaking in emergency situations. Its simple and compact design allows it to fit in wallets, bags, glove boxes, or visors. The way to use the OWL Escape Card is by sliding the point of the card facing the window into either the top or side of the window channel as far as it will go. Then simply pull the card away from the window and release it. The glass should then break outwards allowing the driver and passengers to escape.

