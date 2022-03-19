'WRC 10' has arrived for the Nintendo Switch (in Europe)

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

"WRC 10" for the Nintendo Switch is out in Europe and coming to North America on March 29

"WRC 10" has been available on PC, Xbox and Playstation since late last year, and we've been fans of it since release, but it's been unavailable for Nintendo's console until now. As of today, the awesome rally racer is out for the Nintendo Switch in Europe, and it's coming to North American Switches as well in just a few weeks on March 29. The Switch version of the game offers all the high-speed goodness you'd expect from the WRC series, but with the benefit of being handheld. Be aware though, the various available Switch controllers don't have analog triggers, which some players prefer for racing games. However, if you ask us, the trade-off is probably worth it to be able to race on the go. If you're interested in picking the game up for yourself, you can do that right here.

The first batch of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" Booster Course Pass courses (what a mouthful) have dropped

If you missed it, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" recently announced a huge DLC pack called the Booster Course Pass which will be slowly rolling out a whopping 48 new(ish) tracks to the popular kart racer over the course of the next year. The tracks are new to "Mario Kart 8," but in reality, they're remastered versions of classic Mario Kart courses. The content will be dropping in 6 "waves" each featuring 8 new tracks. The first 8, available right now, are the following:

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 7)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Hall (Mario Kart Wii)

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart Super Circuit)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Are you planning on picking up the new Booster Course Pass? Let us know in the comments!