This wild vehicle is part sled, part bicycle

The E-Trace is a three-point electric sled system engineered by Arsono and created to let riders comfortably maneuver snowy slopes. The part-bike, part-snowmobile is powered primarily by its pedals and assisted by a 48V removable battery. The battery on the E-Trace can provide motorized assistance up to 15.5 mph and when fully charged has a range of 28 miles. Just like a bicycle, two handlebars allow the E-Trace to turn right and left, but unlike a bicycle, a rubber track helps the E-Trace get a grip on the snow for better forward mobility. The Arsono E-Trace weighs 99 pounds and is currently retailing for a little over $7,800.

For more content like this be sure to visit Your Future Car by Autoblog on Facebook or on YouTube. Subscribe for new videos every week.