The Transwing is an awesomely unique aircraft that's part VTOL and part traditional airplane. The craft begins its flights with its wings tucked, in VTOL mode, eliminating the need for a long runway. Once it reaches the desired altitude, the wings thrust forward and transforming it into a more traditional fixed-wing aircraft. When it reaches its destination, the Transwing then contracts its wings and begins the vertical landing process in a similar fashion to its takeoff. The Transwing could end up being a better alternative to more traditional aircraft thanks to its superior agility, smaller airport footprint, and its ability to handle a greater payload than many similar craft.

