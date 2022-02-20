Watch these tanks drift through the Norwegian snow during training exercises

Drifting tanks in Norway sounds and looks like a lot of fun, but it's actually a serious military training exercise. The awesome video above was released in 2016, but we never tire of watching it, and with the fresh blanket of snow covering the midwest, we've been wishing we had a few tanks to drift around ourselves. The clip shows the U.S. Marine Corps and Norwegian Telemark Battalion working on their tank driving techniques in the wintery conditions of Rena, Norway. The tanks used in the video are a Norwegian Leopard 2 Main Battle Tank and the classic M1A1 Abrams. In addition to allowing the tank operators to hone their skills, the exercise is also designed to improve cold weather driving performance of tracked vehicles. Remember, these are professionals on a closed course, so you probably shouldn't try this in your Civic the next time you hit an ice patch.

For more content like this be sure to visit Your Future Car by Autoblog on Facebook or Youtube. Subscribe for new videos every week.