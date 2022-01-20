Mad Mike will tackle Pikes Peak in a 4-rotor Mazda3

New Zealand drift star "Mad" Mike (no, not that one) Whiddett is putting together a rotary-powered, rear-wheel-drive Mazda3 hatchback to take on the 2022 running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. This 1,200-horsepower monstrosity will tackle the 100th running of the world-famous "Race to the Clouds."

Details are slim for the time being, but its four-digit power figures and rear-wheel drive are sure to combine in spectacular fashion. This year's running of the Hill Climb is slated to take place the weekend of June 26th. Organizers assured that the annual Fan Fest in Colorado Springs will go as planned, as will the race's hall of fame induction ceremony. All of that is subject to change due to the ongoing pandemic, of course.

But despite any hypothetical concerns about the event, the organizers say they anticipate "unprecedented" interest from all parties (manufacturers, teams and individual entries) this year. While the event celebrated its centennial in 2016, a hiatus during World War II (1942-'45) makes 2022 the 100th official running of the event.

