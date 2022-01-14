Now is your last chance to win a Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

When thinking of a word to describe a matte, blacked-out twin-turbo V8-powered 523 horsepower roadster, the word “stealthy” doesn’t exactly come to mind. In fact, if you’re behind the wheel of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition, there’s a solid chance that most people will turn their heads as you drive by. In our experience that’s just what happens when you drive a car worth more than $150,000. Thankfully you don’t have to shell out that kind of cash for this GT, because Omaze is giving one away.

Here’s what we thought of the AMG GT Stealth Edition when it was first introduced:

“Mercedes-AMG seemingly disagreed with us when we labeled the GT's 469-horsepower output "more than adequate," because it's injecting more 54 horses into the driveline for the 2021 model year. It's also expanding the list of standard and optional features, and it added a blacked-out model named Stealth Edition to the range.

“Power still comes from a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8, but it now delivers 523 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque, up from 469 and 465 in 2020. The increase lowers the GT's zero-to-60-mph time to 3.7 seconds, two tenths of a second quicker than before, and the eight-cylinder doesn't stop accelerating until the speedometer displays 194 mph. Buyers who prefer the GT convertible will have to settle for a 193-mph top speed, however.

“AMG's generosity isn't limited to the engine bay. 2021 adds an adaptive suspension, a driving mode called Race, an electronic limited-slip differential, a high-performance composite braking system with red calipers, and a lithium-ion starter battery to the list of standard equipment. Some of these features were previously found on the list of extra-cost options; Mercedes notably had charged $1,500 for the AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension.

“Finally, the range grows with a Stealth Edition model (pictured above) that gains tinted headlights, black chrome trim on the grille, black brake calipers, and black wheels that measure 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the back. Coupes receive a carbon fiber roof, while convertibles receive a black soft top; you didn't think it'd be red, did you? Sport seats, diamond-quilted leather upholstery, and black interior trim round out the changes.”

According to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit the All Within My Hands (AWMH) Foundation. According to Omaze, “the All Within My Hands (AWMH) Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services. AWMH partners with organizations leading the charge in these areas, including the American Association of Community Colleges, Feeding America and Direct Relief.”

If you want this opportunity to own this V8-powered, stealthy roadster that ironically does a pretty good job of standing out from the crowd, enter here. The deadline to enter is January 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.