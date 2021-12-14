2022 Chevy Silverado Custom Trail Boss ditches Double Cab

Chevrolet isn't quite done shuffling the Silverado lineup for the 2022 model year. After bringing a regular-cab short-box option to the United States for the first time in many years, it removed the Double Cab model from the list of body styles available on the Trail Boss trim.

Enthusiast website GM Authority reported that the off-road-ready Trail Boss will exclusively be offered as a Crew Cab for 2022. Only the Custom Trail Boss could be ordered with a Double Cab during the 2021 model year; the LT Trail Boss was already Crew Cab-only.

Buyers in the market for a Silverado Trail Boss (whether it's a Custom or an LT trim) now have one simple choice to make: they need to decide if they want a short or a standard bed. And, those specifically seeking the Double Cab body style are down to five options: Work Truck (which is the cheapest and most basic Silverado), Custom, LT, RST, and LTZ. The Double Cab is only offered with a standard box.

Chevrolet charges more for the Crew Cab than for the Double Cab, so the shift has increased the cost of a Trail Boss. Pricing for a 2021 Custom Trail Boss Double Cab started at $43,395 including a $1,695 destination charge. The same truck with a Crew Cab costs $46,895 for 2022. One interesting factor that has an effect on price is that the Custom Trail Boss now comes standard with the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is cheaper than the 4.3-liter V6 that came standard on the 2021 truck. The 6.2-liter V8 remains optional.

Moving up in the range, the 2022 LT Trail Boss carries a base price of $54,070 with a 5.3-liter V8. The list of options includes the surprisingly fuel-efficient 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight-six, which is again available after a brief hiatus, and the aforementioned 6.2-liter V8.

