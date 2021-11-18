This portable generator is an eye-popping $500 off today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A portable electricity generator is definitely a luxury, but if you live in a place that tends to lose power from time to time, having one around can be an absolute lifesaver. Sometimes, you just can't afford to spend an evening without power while you're waiting on the local energy company to get things back up and running. If you've ever considered picking up a generator in the past, this early holiday deal could be just the thing you've been waiting for. It has nearly 5,000 Amazon ratings and is still sitting at a total review score of 4.6 out of 5. Learn more below or click here to check out the deal for yourself.
Features at a glance
- Runs on either gasoline or propane
- 9,375 starting watts and 7,500 running watts of power on gasoline
- 8,400 starting watts and 6,750 running watts of power on propane
- 4-stroke 439cc engine
- Has an electric start switch with a dedicated battery included
- "Provides up to 10 hours of run-time on gasoline or 5.5 hours on propane"
- Features an "Intelligauge" to help users keep track of "voltage, hertz and run-time hours" as well as power output
- Built-in surge protector
- Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase and free lifetime technical support