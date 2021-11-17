2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo revealed as one sexy electric wagon

Just because the Porsche Taycan is electric doesn't mean it's not subject to the same usual menu of additional variants that trickle out every year after a new model or generation is introduced. Having already introduced the base, 4S and Turbo versions, plus the off-roadish, wagon-like Cross Turismo, it was only a matter of time before the next batters in the lineup stepped onto the field: the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.

As with other GTS models, the new Taycans are a more enthusiast-oriented choice with a greater emphasis placed on handling precision rather than all-out power. To that end, the suspension hardware carries over, but the calibration and tuning are special to the GTS, which Porsche says results in improved response and a greater sense of connection to the road. The adaptive air suspension, active suspension management, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and the Sport Chrono package are all included.

The front brakes have 390mm rotors, up from 360mm in 4S, though the calipers and rear rotors carry over. You can also upgrade to either the Surface Coated Brakes, which feature a tungsten carbide coating, or the Ceramic Composite Brakes.

The new GTS Sport Turismo has a further handling advantage over other versions of the Taycan's wagon-like body style in that it doesn't feature the same 20-mm ride height increase over the sedan. It also lacks the wheel arch cladding. This is why the GTS is a Sport Turismo rather than a Cross Turismo. It's also why, arguably, it looks so much sleeker, especially in the sexy Carmine Red that serves as Porsche's go-to paint choice for GTS models.

At the same time, roof rails and rack-mounting hard points are still available, so the Sport Turismo still offers extra versatility beyond even its 42.8 cubic feet of max cargo space.

As for performance, here is where the Taycan differs from other models' GTS versions. Normally, they skew closer to the S, with only a modest increase in output. The Taycan, however, basically splits the atypically enormous gap between 4S (462 horsepower) and Turbo (670 hp) with a combined output of 590 hp. This is accomplished by adding just the larger rear motor of the Turbo, and results in a 0-60 time, with Launch Control, of 3.5 seconds. Again, this splits the difference between the 3.8-second 4S and 3.0-second Turbo.

The battery is shared with the Turbo and Turbo S, the 93.4-kilowatt-hour "Performance Battery Plus" that features 800-volt architecture. With fast charging capability of up to 270kW, Porsche says it can charge from 5% to 80% in 22.5 minutes. Range estimates will be announced at a later time, but given the battery, it seems likely they'll at least be a bit better than the Turbo's 212 miles.

Visually, as with other GTS models, there's a healthy dose of black trim everywhere, including an exclusive satin-black finish for the 20-inch Taycan Turbo S Aero Design wheels. Even the LED-matrix headlights are tinted black. Additionally, the Taycan's Sport Design package in high-gloss black, usually a $6,040 option that adds a unique front fascia, side skirts and rear diffuser, is included.

The interior gets unique suede-like Race-Tex upholstery on the 18-way seats, dash, center console, steering wheel and headliner. The optional GTS Interior Package adds Carmine Red- (pictured) or Chalk-colored contrast stitching throughout the cabin plus matching seatbelts and GTS embroidery on the headrests. "Matte carbon" trim is added to the center console, steering wheel and door trim.

Pricing starts at $132,750 for the Taycan GTS sedan, including destination, and $134,650 for the Sport Turismo. They can both be ordered now with deliveries expected (or at least hoped for) the second quarter of 2022.

Related video: