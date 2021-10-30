'Gran Turismo 7' released a new video showing off its epic graphics | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

"Gran Turismo 7" still looks amazing

We got to see even more of the upcoming Gran Turismo game this week via a "behind the scenes" video featuring everyone's favorite part of the GT games: The cars. The teaser is narrated by creator of the series, Kazunori Yamauchi, and focuses on how car collecting is an important part of car culture that "Gran Turismo" looks set to address with it's over 400 in-game vehicles at launch. UItimately, though, the teaser is really about the visuals, so you should check it out for yourself just below.

"KartRider: Drift" is coming to Playstation 4

"KartRider:Drift" is a "Mario Kart"-like racing game that has been available in various beta versions for the past year or so on Xbox and PC, and now, it looks like it's finally coming to PS4. The latest closed beta for the game will run from December 8 - December 15 and you can sign up for it right here if you're so inclined. The game looks to feature interesting tracks, cute characters and fun racing, so we can only assume the full version will be a blast when it finally releases. In the meantime though, you can check out the PS4 announcement trailer below.

"GTA 6" is coming and its harbinger is Snoop Dogg

Okay, we admit, the "Grand Theft Auto" series isn't exactly a racing game in the strictest sense of the word, but it's about as car-centric as a non-racing-game can possibly get, and if you're reading this post you probably care about it, since the last installment in the series is only the most profitable entertainment product of all time . So today we're bringing this exciting breadcrumb of news to those of you (like us) who are champing at the bit to play the next major game in the series. Earlier this week, a clip for an upcoming episode of the "Rolling Stone Music Now" podcast was released in which the Doggfather himself, Snoop Dogg, spilled the beans that Dr. Dre has been hard at work in the studio writing jams for " the GTA game that’s coming out.

