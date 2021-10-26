Watch the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 reveal livestream today at noon ET

Chevrolet is revealing its range-topping Corvette Z06 at noon Tuesday, Oct. 26, and you can watch it right here! Or on YouTube, if that's what you really want to do. Do we smell that bad? Oh. Well, grab a seat and plug your nostrils, because no funk on earth should be enough to keep you from the dulcet tones of a wide-open flat-plane-crank V8 (much like the 5.5L unit expected to power Chevy's new giant-slayer) revving to an 8,600 RPM red line.

Here's what we know about the new Z06 so far:

What aero packages will be available? Will there be trunk kits? Will it take the GM horsepower crown from the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing? Hopefully, we'll have the answers to these — and all of our other questions — in short order.