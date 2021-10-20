Chevy teases 2023 Corvette Z06's 8,600 RPM red line with new video

Chevy answered one of the most pressing 2023 Corvette Z06 questions Wednesday with a new teaser video released exactly 8,600 minutes before the new high-performance coupe's virtual unveiling. While there's limited footage of the car's exterior, we do get to hear it revving past an indicated 8,500 RPM at approximately 100 MPH as the car tops out third gear.

8,600 minutes until the worldwide feature-film premiere revealing the All-New 2023 #Corvette #Z06. Tune in 12pm ET on 10.26.21. pic.twitter.com/fy6viEdwex — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) October 20, 2021

The 5.5-liter, flat-plane crank V8 expected to power the high-performance road car has been the subject of endless speculation; early rumors suggested a red line of 9,000 RPM, which Chevy appears to have quashed today. Fundamentally, it's related to the engine used in the C8.R race car, and while 8,600 RPM may seem disappointing in that context, the street car's engine will still be significantly more powerful than that used by the C8.R, which appears to hit fuel cut around 7,400 RPM thanks to series-imposed power restrictions.