The official 'Forza Horizon 5' controller is certainly ... interesting | Gaming roundup

This week in racing game news:

The "Forza Horizon 5" hype machine is in full swing with the release date closing in

Thanks to gaming trade show Gamescom, we got a ton of general gaming news over the past week. "Forza Horizon 5" in particular dropped a few bits of new information. First, we learned that the new Forza cover will be graced with images of both the Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, two solid, popular choices. Second, we got all kinds of info about different biomes, the intense-sounding opening scene, and some of the impressive tech behind the game. And last but not least, a brand new "Forza Horizon 5" controller was unveiled and, well, it's definitely unique. The controller kind of looks like if a Nintendo Switch had a baby with the Infinity Gauntlet. Yes, it is as weird as it sounds. You can learn more about the controller and all of the other exciting announcements in the video just below.

"Assetto Corsa Competizione" is getting an upgrade for next-gen consoles early next year