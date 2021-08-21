'RiMS Racing' has arrived | Gaming Roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

"RiMS Racing" out now in Europe, releasing August 24th in North America

The great-looking motorcycle racer "RiMS Racing" has officially hit shelves. The game features some of the fastest bikes in the world including the Kawasaki Ninja ZX10 RR, Aprilia RSV4, BMW M1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4R, Honda CBR1000 RR, MV Agusta F4 RC, Suzuki GSXR-1000 and Yamaha YZF R1 all with "extreme levels" of customization. The game's career mode is divided into seasons, each with more than 70 events. It also, of course, features a multiplayer mode. The game is available right now in Europe for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be releasing in North America on August 24. Check out the trailer below to see it in action.

"Rocket League" is looking for a developer to help move the game to Unreal Engine 5

Thanks to a sharp-eyed Redditor , we found out this week that "Rocket League" is planning a move to the shiny and new Unreal Engine 5. If you're not sure what that means, Unreal Engine is one of the most popular software engines used to make games. Currently, "Rocket League" runs on Unreal Engine 3, an engine that's been around since 2004, but has been a popular choice for game developers for long after that. Naturally, the jump to 2021's Unreal Engine 5 would be a huge one, and it's great to see the "Rocket League" team thinking in this way. The information was originally discovered via a job listing , which has since been updated to get rid of the Unreal Engine 5 reference. Psyonix's community manager chimed into the initial Reddit thread discussing the job listing, however, to confirm that the team is indeed "upgrading the technology that powers Rocket League, including a move to UE5..." So far there's no timeline for the change, but consider us excited.

"WRC 10" will have a livery editor at launch

After plenty of fan encouragement, the upcoming " WRC 10" will include a livery editor for the first time in its history.

According to the announcement: "...this very comprehensive customization tool invites the community of players to push the limits of their imagination. With WRC 10, it is now possible to create totally unique liveries from nearly thirty WRC, WRC 2 , WRC 3 and Junior WRC cars included in the game, as well as the historical cars. Colours, shapes, stickers, logos, lettering… players can access to infinite possibilities to impose their style and wear their own designs, including in the Career Mode!"

If you'd like to learn more about the addition, check out the trailer below. "WRC 10" is slated to release in just a few weeks on September 2nd.