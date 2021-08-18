2023 Nissan Z will start around $40,000, says Nissan

The biggest piece of the 2023 Nissan Z puzzle that we didn’t have last night just fell into place: pricing.

Nissan’s Dan Passe, director of product communications, just tweeted out the number. "Will start around $40k for the Sport model," Passe says.

It’s pretty simple. The now approximately $40,000 Sport model is the “base” Z. There’s a Performance trim coming, too, but we don’t know what that model will go for quite yet. No matter, every new Z gets the new 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. It also comes with a manual transmission standard, so expect the nine-speed automatic to come in higher than $40,000.

For comparison’s sake, the new Z at $40,000 is about $12,000 cheaper than a base 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0. It’s also about $4,000 less than the GR Supra 2.0. Versus its predecessor, though, the Z is considerably more expensive. A base 2020 Nissan 370Z was about $6,000 less than the new base price. However, prices for better-equipped trims rose up to the $40,000 mark. The last Z we tested was the 50th Anniversary Edition, and it listed at $37,605. Of course, there was the Nismo, too, and that high-performance model went for a little over $46,000.

The new Z starting around $40,000 is certainly more expensive than before, but the added performance, dashing new design and fully modernized interior already have us optimistic that this car is a winner at this price for sports car fans.

We’ll have to wait for additional official information from Nissan to learn more about pricing and options, and you can check out our full breakdown of the car in our official reveal post here.

Related video: