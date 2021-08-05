Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta adds more power, more flash

Though the Pagani Huayra R is the new hotness for the now 10-year-old model, the company is still giving the road-going and still hot Huayra BC some love with the Pacchetto Tempesta, or Tempesta Package in English. It adds more power and a few other performance upgrades.

The Tempesta Package is easy to spot thanks to its aerodynamic changes. It now sports big air intakes just behind the rear pillars, as well as a central fin that connects to a revised rear wing. And at the back, there are six exhaust outlets. The traditional quartet of pipes right in the center are still there, but two additional outlets appear in the diffuser.

As for mechanical upgrades, the major one is the increase in output. The twin-turbo V12 makes 827 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque, an increase of 36 ponies and 37 pound-feet over the BC Roadster. Pagani also upgraded the suspension, so this will probably be the ultimate road-going Huayra (so far).

Pricing hasn't been announced, but expect it to be astonishingly expensive. The car will make its public debut at The Quail during Monterey Car Week.

