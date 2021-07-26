Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain breaks cover in new spy photos

Got your eye on a long-roof, compact German wagon? The C-Class wagon has been forbidden fruit here in the United States for quite some time, but if ever there's been a chance we might get another small wagon from Stuttgart, this is it – the crossover-of-a-crossover known as the C-Class All-Terrain.

There's not a ton to see in these photos as the baby wagon remains pretty heavily camouflaged, but there's no mistaking this All-Terrain prototype for its lower-riding cousins thanks to the obvious wheel gap and the thick sidewalls on its tires. Don't believe us? Take a look at it side-by-side with the larger E-Class All-Terrain:

While the E-Class All-Terrain is marketed as a one-size-fits-all solution for folks who want the looks (and ostensibly dynamics) of a wagon combined with the practicality (again, suspect) of a crossover, its smaller sibling likely won't be quite so fancifully positioned. The All-Terrain's key competitors here would be the Audi A4 Allroad and the Volvo V60 Cross Country, both of which utilized a fixed-height suspension in their U.S. configurations.

We don't actually know for sure that Mercedes-Benz has any intention of offering the C-Class All-Terrain here, but we suspect the window for such an offering is closing fast.

