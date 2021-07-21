Save big money on these top garage organizers

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For many people, the garage is the go-to area to store all the random things you don't really have any other place for. Unfortunately, that often leads to a lot of unnecessary clutter and messy-looking garages. It doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg to keep your garage looking nice. Check out these top garage organizers available right now, all at a discount.

Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit - $53.87 (15% off)

This four-shelf storage unit is great for your garage or really anywhere else in your home. Each individual shelf can hold up to 350 lbs, which means that total, this thing can hold up to 1,400 lbs worth of stuff. The shelves themselves are adjustable in 1-inch increments and the adjustments don't require any special tools of any kind. The organizer is made of steel coated with a chrome finish. The total product dimensions are 36" x 14" x 54". Pick it up here for 15% off.

TORACK Pegboard Wall Organizer - $159.99 (20% off)

This 40" x 48" TORACK pegboard wall organizer is made of metal and features a durable powder-coated finish to help prevent things like cracking and rust. The thickness of the board is 5/8", allowing some room between the board and the wall to keep pegs from scratching up your paint. It fits standard 1/4" and 1/8" pegboard hooks, bins and accessories. Believe it or not, the steel overhead shelf can hold up to 300 lbs, so it's great for storing heavier objects. The board also includes a power towel holder, a 12-inch utility shelf and 5 storage bins. The whole thing can be had for 20% off for a limited time.

IMILLET Broom and Mop Holder - $23.99 (Take an additional 10% off w/ digital coupon)

Sized 17" x 1.4" x 0.08", this broom holder will easily fit most walls. It's made of stainless steel and is waterproof and corrosion-resistant. It's also more durable than most plastic racks and can hold up to 200 lbs. It's a solid organizer for your garage, a shed, or even inside your home. The best part? You can apply a 10% off digital coupon to your purchase right now.

FLEXIMOUNTS 4x8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack - $199.99 (23% off)

The FLEXIMOUNT overhead storage rack is a great storage option if you're in an area prone to flooding or just want more floor space. The cold-rolled steel-built rack holds up to 600 lbs with up to 105 cubic feet of storage. It drops down from 22" to 40" from the ceiling. The rack features an integrated grid design meant to make it more sturdy than racks with separate frame and wire. Importantly, the rack comes with step-by-step instructions to make DIY installation easier. You can learn more about the overhead storage rack right here.

Akro-Mils 44-Drawer Hardware and Craft Cabinet - $38.79 (5% off)

This hardware cabinet is great for storing nuts, bolts, screws or any other sort of random smaller hardware you might have laying around the garage. The frame is made with polystyrene plastic and it features 44 drawers, which gives you a ton of organizational options. The cabinets securely stack but they can also be wall mounted using the keyhole slots molded into the back of them, if you'd prefer. This cabinet also comes with drawer dividers, including 8 sized small dividers and 4 sized large. Additional dividers can be purchased separately. Would something like this make your garage as tidy as it looks in your dreams? Check it out right here at a discount.

Rubbermaid Corner Tool Rack - $25.44 (46% off)

This corner storage rack is great for brooms, mops, garden tools or anything with a longer handle. Believe it or not, the product page for the Rubbermaid organizer states that it can hold up to 30 tools all while taking up just a small amount of corner floor space. To be exact, the holder is just 23.7" corner to corner. There are integrated holes in the top of the holder that lets you anchor it to a wall if you feel the need, but the large base should prevent it from tipping over even with large tools stored in it. You can pick up this made-in-the-USA organizer right here for nearly half off.