1965 Jaguar E-Type with just 8,000 miles is headed to auction

The Jaguar E-Type is considered by many to be the most beautiful car ever built, and that's particularly true of the first-generation, Series 1 cars. And while there are plenty of gorgeously restored examples, there can't be too many unrestored E-Types as well preserved as this 1965 roadster that will cross the block at the Gooding Pebble Beach Auction next month.

Finished in black with a black top and matching interior, this E-Type was sold new to Ronald Goldstein, of East Longmeadow, Mass. The car remained with its original family until earlier this year, acquiring just over 8,000 miles before it was retired to the garage in 1972.

Owing to its long storage, the exterior is dusty, light surface rust is visible on the bumper, and the plastic rear window is cloudy. But the car appears remarkably intact, particularly the interior. According to Gooding, this Jaguar retains its numbers-matching powertrain, a 4.2-liter DOHC inline-six engine and four-speed manual transmission, wears its factory paint, and even rolls on its original Dunlop tires. It also has its original Blaupunkt radio, factory soft top, convertible top boot, maintenance booklet, warranty card, and more.

This has to be one of the most original Series 1 E-Types left in existence. We expect bidders will be raising their paddles high for this one. The dilemma for the winner will be whether to wash off that 56-year accumulation of dust and let this Jag's original beauty shine through.