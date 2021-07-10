Featured

The Toyota GR86 makes its 'GT Sport' debut | Gaming roundup

Also, 'F1 2021' just dropped a new trailer

Jul 10th 2021 at 12:00PM

This week in racing game news:

'Gran Turismo Sport' has added the Toyota GR86 to its lineup

Just this week, the Playstation-exclusive racing powerhouse "Gran Turismo Sport" has pushed its 1.66 update live. It's a free update that includes an exciting new addition for fans: The Toyota GR86. You can read about the real-life GR86 right here, but in general, if you're familiar with the Subaru BRZ, you probably have a pretty good idea of what to expect with this car. The exciting thing about its inclusion in "GT Sport" is that the GR86 isn't due to go on sale until the end of this year, which means that if you're a "Gran Turismo" player, you'll have the opportunity to "drive" the car before anyone else. It looks pretty great in-game, so if you're already a "GT" player, make sure you snag the update as soon as you can. If you're not, you can check it out in the video below.

 
Codemasters CEO and CFO announce departure
 
As reported by gamesindustry.biz earlier this week, Codemasters CEO Frank Sagnier and CFO Rashid Varachia have announced their departure from the company by the end of July. Codemasters makes fan-favorite racing games such as " Dirt 5," " F1 2020," " Grid," " Project Cars 3" and more. According to GamesIndustry, moving forward, Codemasters will be led by Clive Moody and Jonathan Bunney, SVP of product development and SVP of publishing, respectively. Codemasters subsidiary Slightly Mad Studios' CEO Ian Bell will retain his position. 
 
'F1 2021' has dropped a launch trailer
 
Speaking of Codemasters, it's just dropped a launch trailer for the upcoming " F1 2021." It features some great looking cars, tracks, and what we assume to be glimpses at the new "Braking Point" story mode. You can check it all out for yourself just below.

