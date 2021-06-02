Toyota has released some of the details and specifications of the 2022 GR 86, and go figure, they're almost identical to its twin, the Subaru BRZ. Still, they do represent an improvement over the previous model.

Under the hood is the 2.4-liter flat-four now making 228 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. The increase in power comes from an increased bore, as well as revisions to the intake, exhaust and fuel injection system. Arguably more important is that the torque peak now comes at 3,700 rpm instead of the sky-high 6,600 rpm of its predecessor. The engine can be paired with a manual transmission for a 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds (0.9 faster than before) or an automatic for a time of 6.6 seconds (1.4 faster than previously). Rear-drive remains the only drive option, and a limited-slip differential is standard.

The car weighs in around 2,800 pounds like the BRZ, just a little heavier than it used to be. That's not bad considering the additional chassis bracing and larger-displacement engine. To do this, aluminum roof panels and doors were added.

Two trims are available, the base GR 86 and the GR 86 Premium. The latter adds leather and Alcantara accents and 18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The base trim gets 17-inch wheels with Michelin Primacy HP tires. Regardless of trim, the GR 86 gets a digital instrument display with different designs for different drive modes, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association and a free High Performance Driving Experience.

The GR 86 goes on sale at the end of the year. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Related video: