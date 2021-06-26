'Rocket League' is bringing back classic car packs for summer road trip event | Gaming roundup

This week in racing game news:

"Rocket League" is bringing back fan-favorite vehicles like the Ford F-150 RLE for its summer event

Earlier this week, "Rocket League" announced its Summer Road Trip event including multiple fan-favorite cars returning to the item shop as well as classic game modes getting added back into the rotation. The event starts on July 1st and will last throughout the month. The first returning vehicle will be the Ford F-150, re-launching on July 5th as part of the "Red, White and Boom bundle." The bundle, like most of the others to be featured throughout the month, includes the car, decals, wheels, boost, player banners and more. A K.I.T.T. bundle will return to the game on July 8th, a Back to the Future Delorean bundle on July 15th and a Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler bundle on July 22nd. In addition to the returning cars, which you'll have to purchase from the item shop, the free-to-all game modes returning for the event are 2v2 Heatseeker, Beach Ball, Dropshot Rumble and Rocket Labs Loophole.

Road movie racing game "Heading Out" announced for a 2022 release

If you've been looking for a new kind of racing game, something really out of left field, well then, this might be the game for you. GT Planet reported on the upcoming racer's announcement earlier this week and we can't say we've seen anything quite like it. It's called "Heading Out" and it features a fully black and white aesthetic with animation somewhere in between the "Borderlands" series and a motion comic. From what we can tell, the story will place players in the shoes of an outlaw on the run across the U.S.A. According to the announcement video, it's going to have features like "immersive narration, [a] character creator and resource manager." We're pretty excited to learn more as the release date gets closer, but until then, we'll have to be happy with just watching the trailer over and over, which is something you can do just below.