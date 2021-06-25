Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection honors record-breaking pioneer

The Rolls-Royce Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible might not be long for our market, but that doesn't mean they're being wholly ignored by their maker. In fact, Rolls-Royce just announced a new limited edition of the stylish pair: the Landspeed Collection.

The Landspeed Collection cars honor 1930s speed record-holder Captain George Eyston, who achieved three land speed records, culminating in a run at 357.497 mph in 1938 at the Bonneville Salt Flats. The Rolls-Royce connection is that Eyston's car, the Thunderbolt, was powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce V12 aero engines. Each displaced 37 liters and produced more than 2,000 horsepower.

Unlike the Thunderbolt, the Wraith and Dawn are powered by a single V12 engine, and its output is unchanged from stock. Nor do the Landspeed Collection Wraith and Dawn adopt the record-setting car's triple axles, eight wheels, and large triangular tailfin. More's the pity.

Instead, the models are based on the Wraith and Dawn Black Badge. They're painted a two-tone Black Diamond Metallic and Bonneville Blue (a light silver-blue that's specific to this model). Among the unique details: dashboard engraving that mimics the fissured texture of the salt flats, an image of the Thunderbolt's silhouette embossed on the front tunnel, and a special clock that adopts some of the markings of the Thunderbolt. The Starlight Headliner is said to exactly match the night-sky appearance on the date when the final Thunderbolt speed record was set.

Rolls-Royce will build 35 examples of the Wraith coupe and just 25 of the Dawn convertible. But even if you're as speedy as Captain George Eyston himself, you won't be quick enough to grab one — they're already sold out.