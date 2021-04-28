Rolls-Royce Wraith and Dawn: going, going, soon to be gone

Fans of fabulously expensive two-door coupes and convertibles will be saddened to learn that the Rolls-Royce Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible will be departing the U.S. market at the end of the 2021 model year. The dispiriting news was first reported by Motor1 and has been confirmed by a Rolls-Royce spokesperson.

Time passes more slowly in the ultra-luxury segment, where vehicle life cycles can stretch far beyond the norm. But even given that reality, the debonair duo are getting on in years. The Wraith was introduced for 2013, and the Dawn made its debut in 2015. Both models are based on the even-older F01-generation BMW 7 Series platform that also underpinned the previous-generation Ghost.

The models will continue to be sold in other markets and will not be immediately replaced in the U.S. That leaves the brand with a three-model lineup here in the U.S. with the Ghost and Phantom sedans and the Cullinan SUV. Granted, as of late U.S. car buyers have been shunning coupes and convertibles in droves, but the Rolls-Royce lineup loses a measure of glamour without the extravagance of the less-practical but more statement-making two-doors.

