Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition teased

Subaru has posted a teaser preview an Onyx Edition Ascent. The accompanying caption promises a "darker, more dramatic" version of the company's largest vehicle. While no further details were provided, we can extrapolate what an Ascent Onyx Edition might entail based on Onyx trim levels on other models.

On the Subaru Outback, for example, the Onyx Edition offers some unique cosmetic items and a few key options that normally you'd have to upgrade to a higher trim level to get. The Outback Onyx is based on the Premium trim, but adds a turbocharged engine, keyless access, and a hands-free power tailgate as part of the package.

It also comes with StarTex, a water-repellent upholstery that's only available on the more rugged Outback Wilderness. And with a name like Onyx, of course you would expect features like black finish alloys and "crystal black silica" side mirrors.

With the Ascent, since the only engine available is the turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer making 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, we can probably assume safely that there will be no powertrain upgrade. All Ascents also come with the same power rear gate, albeit not hands-free. Therefore, it's likely that the Ascent will receive, at minimum, keyless entry, StarTex upholstery, and black-finish wheels and trim.

The full reveal is scheduled for June 14, while the car itself will arrive as a 2022 model year vehicle.

Presumably, this would offer a slightly more outdoor-friendly package for large families. That is, at least until an Ascent Wilderness comes into the picture. However, if we take into account America's insatiable appetite for cars with black trim, the Onyx will be a slam dunk.

