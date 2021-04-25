Bubba Wallace's new NASCAR team gets Netflix documentary series

Bubba Wallace and the crew of Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing will be the subject of a Netflix series that will document the team's efforts throughout the 2021 NASCAR season.

"The series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only Black driver at the top level of the sport and will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR’s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond," Netflix said in its announcement.

You know me...I like to keep things real and raw. Pumped to have @netflix capture these moments to share with you guys. 🤘🏾 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 22, 2021

The team got its name ("Twenty-Three Eleven Racing") from Jordan's retired Chicago Bulls number and the #11 Toyota Camry of team co-owner and partner Denny Hamlin. The single car will be driven exclusively by Wallace, who is the only Black driver currently competing in NASCAR's premier Cup Series.

Wallace has advocated for racial inclusion and the removal of long-standing Confederate symbolism in the sport and found himself in the spotlight last year when a crew member reported that a door pull at Talladega was tied like a noose, further drawing attention to NASCAR's deep connection to the American south and its troubled history.

Related Video: