Win this 2021 Ford F-150 and an Airstream and camp like never before

The first time I ever saw an Airstream was as a kid in Canada, where a friend’s neighbor had actually built the camper into the side of his house (not recommended). It wasn’t until recently did I have the opportunity to use one as it was originally intended. Outside of Yosemite is a place called Autocamp, a luxury campsite made up of Airstreams, complete with spa-like showers and memory foam queen mattresses. This is the world of glamping.

The thing with Airstreams, though, is while they are iconic and incredibly thought out and comfortable, they are not cheap. Sure you can find rotted-out examples on Craigslist for a couple thousand bucks, but the money and sweat equity you’d have to put into it would make you wish you had bought a new one. That’s where Omaze has you covered. They’re giving away a classic Airstream Caravel 20FB, and because you’ll need something to tow it with, they’re throwing in a 2021 Ford F-150, too. You’ll never have to worry about roughing it on a road trip ever again.

Win an Airstream Caravel and 2021 Ford F-150 - Enter at Omaze

Imagine this, instead of taking road trips across the country, waking up with a sore back from camping on the ground or getting bedbugs in some cheap Route 66 motel, you and three others — that’s right, the Airstream sleeps four — will wake up well-rested, thanks to memory foam mattresses, pet-friendly leather seats, and climate control, ready for whatever adventure awaits. The pickup towing your new home-away-from-home is a 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport 4x4 that features a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost engine that makes 400 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all, there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do. $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit The Independence Fund. According to Omaze, “The Independence Fund is committed to empowering our nation’s catastrophically wounded, injured or ill veterans to overcome physical, mental and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty. They’re dedicated to improving the lives of veterans and their families through tangible impact. Through the Fund’s Mobility, Caregiver, Adaptive Sports, Advocacy, Suicide Prevention, Family and Crisis Relief programs, they strive to bridge the gap of unmet needs for veterans and their caregivers. The Independence Fund believes in fairness and equality for all veterans and families irrespective of race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation, and will continue to uphold these American values."

