2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ordering opens next week

Although the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has been available in lower trims for a little while now, many potential Mach-E buyers have been holding out for the more powerful GT variant. They hopefully won't have much longer to wait as Mach-E Forum shared a letter to dealers announcing that order books will open next week.

Word is that the price guides and the order site will be open for dealers starting on the afternoon of April 26, and current reservation holders will be asked to submit their official order beginning on April 28. This has been confirmed by other forum users that have received emails highlighting the same order date.

The letter further emphasizes that for reservation holders, their "converted" reservations to orders will be prioritized for delivery. So they will get their car sooner by following the directions in their reservation-to-order emails than by trying to submit a new order through a local dealer either before the 28th or that week.

Two versions of the Mustang Mach-E GT will be available: the regular GT and the GT Performance Edition. The former makes 480 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque, and the latter boasts 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet. Both have dual motors and all-wheel drive. Both get the bigger 88-kWh battery pack that will deliver an estimated range of 250 miles in the regular GT and 235 miles in the GT Performance Edition. Pricing starts at $61,600 for the GT model including destination. It's also eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

