Greenworks electric outdoor power tools get big Earth Day discounts

Now that the weather is starting to warm up, most of us have had to start thinking about lawn care for the upcoming season. Luckily, there's an incredible amount of tools out there to help you get the job done. Today, in honor of Earth Day, we wanted to feature some "green" all-electric tools that are available that could help you cut, chop, and whip anything in your yard. The best part? They're all on sale, today only.

Greenworks 40V 21" Brushless (Smart Pace) Self-Propelled Lawn Mower - $370.99 (30% off)

Key Features

40V brushless motor

Up to 70 minutes of usage with two fully charged 4Ah batteries (included)

21-inch durable steel cutting deck

Smart Pace self-propelled system that adjusts to your walking speed

Dual battery ports with automatic switch-over, allowing uninterrupted use

Featured five-star review:

"I was a bit skeptical [of] battery powered mowers so I took some time and did a lot of research over this last winter before purchasing this and notifying my yard guys I no longer needed them. I have now mowed 5 times this season (2018) and so far my expectations were exceeded by a LOT (I don't say that often). I don't have large yards, front or back, and don't even come close to using up all of the batteries, even with mowing, trimming, and blower all with the same battery. I alternate between batteries each mowing to keep them moving ... I should have done this years ago." - Amazon reviewer, gmoney

Greenworks G-MAX 40V 17 inch Brushed Mower - $221.51 (31% off)

Key Features

Up to 60 minutes of usage with one fully charged 4Ah battery (included)

17-inch cutting deck

Easy push-button start

2-in-1 rear bagging and mulching capability

Featured five-star review:

"It is great! I have a very small yard and it is perfect for doing the yard. Most of the time I can do the yard with one charge. However there have been some times when the battery did not last. I bought an extra battery. I was amazed at the power of the mowing. It is as powerful as a gas mower and sometimes it seems more powerful! I like that I can turn it off and on easily. This makes it easy to maximize the battery/power. It is very quiet so I can [mow] early in the morning. The battery charges quickly and is easy to put in and take out. I am so glad I did not buy a gas mower!" - Amazon Reviewer, swim

Greenworks 40V 10-Inch Cordless Cultivator - $125.30 (30% off)

Key Features

Up to 40 minutes of usage with one fully charged 4Ah battery (battery not included for this deal)

Four 8-inch forward rotating tines

Adjustable tilling width of 8.25 inches to 10 inches

Adjustable height allows for tilling depth of up to 5 inches

Featured five-star review

"Greenworks is Great. Other reviews have stated the battery is difficult to remove. I believe it is operator error ... A little clean grease on the rails of the battery before install helps. The key to easy release is to push down on the release handle and then forward just a little bit. The battery will then pop out about [an] inch for easy removal. If you just push the release handle and pull you will never get the battery out. If you look into the battery holding area (with battery out) you will see two black supports for the battery. They are the key for the pushback release. I used the cultivator for soft to medium hard soil. No rocks ... The quick release on [the] blades ... makes it easy to remove them ... I have purchased other Greenworks products with EXCELLENT results. 40 Volt Lawn Mower, Weed Eater, Pole Cutter Chainsaw and Hedge cutter. The batteries always charge quickly. I have one 2Ah, one 4Ah and [a] charger. I am just a happy customer." - Amazon reviewer, BB.Oregon

Greenworks 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer - $47.99 (31% off)

Key Features

Up to 60 minutes of usage with one fully charged 2Ah battery (battery not included for this deal)

180° rotating rear handle provides easy trimming at multiple angles

24-inch dual action steel blade

3/4-Inch cutting capacity

Featured five-star review

"I'm a professional landscaper and have always used gas powered tools. A friend asked me to get a cordless to shape up some long neglected hedges and leave the tool with her to keep them trimmed. I was hesitant, but had used her 40V weed trimmer with good results. This hedge trimmer impressed me with its ability to cut through old, thick sticks and still do well on the fine green leaves. It took, sometimes, a few passes on the finer stuff to get precision, but its light weight and long reach 24" bar made it easy. I also enjoyed the handle/blade rotation ability (but only 90 degree increments) as I could cut with blade upside down above my head with handle grip on the side. Overall, I'd say this operates at 80% of [a] gas trimmer, same cordless convenience, light weight, much easier on arms and of course no mixing and lugging around fuel. Long run time as well, reasonable charge time." - Amazon reviewer, Anthony R. J.

Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Pack - $121.95 (29% off)

Key Features

Up to 45 minutes of usage with one fully charged 2Ah battery (included)

Leaf blower axial fan design delivers 110 mph speeds

Weed whipper features a 12-inch cutting path

Featured five-star review

"After about a week and a half of researching electric yard tools I decided to give the Greenworks line a try. [I] started with this bundle because of cost and immediate need. Due to the constant rain we have [had] the last several weeks [the] yard was overrun with weeds and debris on my sidewalks and drive way. [I] spent an hour Saturday weed-eating and blowing with no issues at all. [The] battery lasted the entire time switching between the weed eater and the blower. I was so impressed that I decided to purchase the 8” pole saw. Once again, [I] used it for about 1/2 hour of work, switched [the] battery out and spent another 15 minutes weed eating. [I] just received my 4th item in this line (extended reach hedge trimmer) [and] hurried up and used it for about 5 minutes just to test it out. It worked great as well. I have ordered a second battery, but for my 1 acre yard the one battery seems to do the trick. [I] just want to add the additional battery so I can get a little help to get the job completed quicker. For easy lawn maintenance, this line will do the trick." - Amazon reviewer, Earnest