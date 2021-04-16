The Audi E-Tron Sportback is guilt-free luxury, and you can win one here

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

More than 400 horsepower. Almost 500 lb-ft of torque. Quattro all-wheel drive. No, an Audi E-Tron Sportback electric car won’t beat a Tesla Model X in a drag race, but you can’t beat the price tag of this one that Omaze is giving away.

Win an Audi e-tron Sportback and $20,000

Here’s what we said about the Audi E-Tron Sportback in our first-drive review:

“To test the E-Tron's capability as an EV, our 60-mile loop consisted of several miles of high-speed Interstate, suburban surface streets and rural back roads. We set off with the dash showing 212 miles of available range after we set up our individual profiles for the Sportback’s drive mode and driver assistance systems, which requires some menu-diving.

“The instant torque from the big Sportback’s electric motors makes for incredibly satisfying launches and blink-of-an-eye passing power. The powertrain is absolutely the E-Tron’s party piece, and its responsiveness becomes addictive. Boost Mode or no Boost Mode, the Sportback packs a heck of a punch.

“And it needs to. Despite the E-Tron’s low center of gravity (a product of its low-mounted battery pack), it still feels as hefty as the specs say it is. At 193 inches long, and 76 inches wide, the Sportback has almost the exact same footprint as an A6 Allroad (4,486 pounds) or Q8 (5,004 pounds), but is significantly heavier than either, checking in at 5,754 pounds empty. That trend continues relative to its competition: a Jaguar I-Pace (which will hit 60 mph a full second quicker) weighs 1,000 pounds less. Even the larger, three-row Tesla Model X is 300 pounds lighter.

“The good news is that the electric driveline keeps quite a bit of weight off the nose (relative to Audi’s gasoline-powered offerings, certainly) and the E-Tron’s steering has been tuned for a quick, almost too-crisp response. Still, the Sportback rides like a luxury SUV first and foremost. It’s soft, supple and serene, not a corner-carving performance SUV. Even on the bombed-out surface streets of the Detroit metro area, the Sportback’s firmest suspension setting was perfectly comfortable.

“After completing our loop, which ended up being just 58.5 miles, the Sportback’s cluster showed us an estimated remaining range of 172 miles – almost 20 more than we expected. At highway speeds, our consumption rate averaged close to 2.2 miles/kWh. By the time we wrapped, that figure was up to 2.8. At that pace, we could theoretically extract more than 240 miles from the E-Tron, assuming Audi’s 91-percent battery utilization figure is accurate. While this was far from an exhaustive evaluation of the E-Tron’s battery capacity, we nonetheless came away impressed, and convinced that Audi’s 218-mile range figure is well on the conservative side. The ‘your mileage may vary’ caveat applies, as usual.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit REVERB. According to Omaze, “REVERB harnesses the power and reach of music to inspire and empower millions of individuals to take action for people and the planet. REVERB partners with musicians, festivals and venues to “green” their concerts, while engaging fans face-to-face at shows to take environmental and social action. Their work makes a real, positive impact on the environment including the elimination of 3 million+ single-use plastic water bottles at concerts, supporting 2,000 family farmers, elevating the work of 4,000 local and national nonprofits, and eliminating over 180,000 tonnes of CO2.”

If you want all 402 of these electric horses in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is July 8, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

