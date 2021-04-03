Gaming Roundup | 'Rocket League' will feature NASCAR and F1 content during its upcoming season

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

NASCAR and F1 content is coming to 'Rocket League'

"Rocket League" continues to hit home runs with partnerships, announcing that both F1 and NASCAR vehicles are coming to the game in its third season, starting April 7. The new season's theme is "high-octane" and features a redesigned arena, tons of new unlockables, and of course, new vehicles, largely centered around NASCAR and F1 racing. Those will be paid add-ons, and you can expect to see the NASCAR bundle arrive in early May while the F1 bundle will hit the shop around mid-May. If you're willing to pony up for the paid Rocket Pass, you'll be able to get your hands on yet another newly-announced vehicle, the "Tyranno," which to us just looks like a generic (but still cool) -looking stock car. Want to learn more? Check out the trailer below.

'Art of Rally' is coming to Xbox

"Art of Rally," the hyper-stylized drifting game that was previously exclusive to PC, is finally coming to Xbox, and even better, to Xbox Game Pass, meaning it'll be free-to-play for Game Pass subscribers. The announcement came by way of a Twitch showcase where it was also revealed that a free update is coming, adding Kenya to the list of places you can hoon around as well as four new cars, and more. If you've never seen the game in action, do yourself a favor and check out the trailer below.

Last but not least, get some free games with Amazon Prime

It's a new month, and with that comes a new crop of free Prime games! This month we've got "Move or Die: Couch Party Edition," "The Escapists," "Moving Out," "Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron," and "Before I Forget." If you're a Prime member, go claim your free games!