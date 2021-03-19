The BMW X5 M Performance is an aptly named horsepower monster

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

At 617 horsepower the BMW X5 M Performance is an incredible machine. It can hit 60 mph from a standstill in under 4 seconds, a time that BMW owners 10 years ago could only dream of. It features all-wheel drive, a twin-turbo V8, a comfortable, not to mention stylish, leather interior and can hit a top speed of 155 mph. And Omaze is giving one away, along with $20,000 in cash.

Win a BMW X5 M Competition and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Here’s what we said about the X5 M Performance when we first got behind the wheel:

“The 617-horse race leads me to the White Spar Highway. It’s 16 miles of adrenaline, with more than 100 cliff-hung curves teasing through stately pine forest. Roadside memorials pay homage to departed motorcyclists — including helmets and signed bike fairings — and testify to the need for caution. This BMW has other ideas. A press of the M Sound Control button dramatically transforms the V8’s character, even just off idle. A rich, chesty bellow fills the cabin, like a mechanical tympani played at amphetamine speed — the better to experience torque that peaks at 1,800 rpm and holds steady to 5,860 rpm, nearly 1,100-rpm wider than the previous version’s already-vast powerband. It’s a remarkable engine, as it should be for the price.

“It’s also time to summon Track mode, which aims to maximize performance and minimize distraction. It disables driver-assistance systems and the center display screen, adds a bar-graph tach to the head-up unit, plus two more geometric tachs that wrap the driver’s screen. Its full arsenal unleashed, the X6 M flaunts that unholy power to clip 95 mph in third gear, and about 112 mph in fourth. Useful, complementary displays include tire temperature and pressure. My hot set-up was dialing steering to Comfort — the Sport setting feels needlessly stiff, with no attendant gain in feedback — the chassis and brakes in Sport, transmission in its snappiest setting, and the engine always, always in Sport Plus. Shutting down stability control lets me call up a Sport 4WD setting with even more rear bias, enough to let me flirt with pitching the tail wide. But for the most part, it’s nearly impossible to shove these BMWs off their sticky tires on public roads.”

According to Omaze some of the other added features include a “sport-tuned suspension, gesture controls (to engage certain interior controls with a motion instead of a button), 3D surround-view camera system, ‘Experiences Mode’ sets the cabin to predetermined settings depending on the driver’s mood, laser headlights, quad-tipped sport exhaust, blacked-out exterior trim and accents, heated and cooled cup holders, Bowers & Wilkins 20-speaker Diamond Surround Sound System with backlit speakers.”

Additionally, Omaze is throwing in $20,000 cash. All of this adds up to an incredibly good-looking, performance luxury SUV, that has a retail value of $143,795.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all, there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this sweepstakes, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit CCHS Network. According to Omaze, “Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome is an extremely rare orphan disease with no known cure or available medication. The CCHS Network inspires patients to live full and productive lives, educates the community regarding the intricacies of CCHS, and mobilizes resources to drive research for better treatments. Your generosity can support their work of funding annual scientific grants, providing educational programs, and supporting CCHS families around the globe. Donations can help to secure a future where CCHS is no longer a life-threatening diagnosis!”

If you want this opportunity to own this head-turning performance SUV, enter here. The deadline to enter is June 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

