The Rolls-Royce Phantom is already a fairly solid symbol of conspicuous consumption, but its Bespoke program churns out cars that push the envelope even further. The latest, a feather-and-fleck adorned model dubbed "Iridescent Opulence," certainly checks those boxes.

While Bespoke creations generate buzz with regularity, Rolls-Royce called this one out in particular because it shows off what its designers can do with otherwise "empty" space in the cabin. In this case, the party piece is on the dash, but that's not what the British super-luxe company is calling it. Here it is, straight from Rolls:

THE GALLERY An understanding that the marque’s patrons are increasingly collectors of fine and contemporary art led the Rolls-Royce Design Team to create a space in which to curate and to commission, to exhibit, admire and reflect. A space aptly named ‘The Gallery’, is an application of glass that runs uninterrupted across the fascia of Rolls-Royce Phantom, providing an unprecedented opportunity to present artwork within your car. Assembled in a highly technical Clean Room at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England – a sterile environment within which delicate and highly Bespoke items can be assembled, from a simple application of wood or metal, to a more complex use of materials not normally viable in an automotive context – ‘The Gallery’ extends the patron’s experience of curation with the marque to a new realm.

See? It's not a dashboard; it's an exhibition space. Here, it's used to show off a collection of more than three thousand tail feathers. Yep, feathers. Sustainably sourced, Rolls-Royce insists, but still pretty, and draped over a 3D-printed shape designed to emulate the musculature of a bird wing, so you can pretend those peacocks (we're spitballing here) were absorbed by the machine, rather than slaughtered so their fluffy bits could adorn it.

Feathers and additively manufactured materials are only the tip of the iceberg for these new gallery concepts, Rolls-Royce says, so we expect to see more like this in the future. Just, you know, one at a time.