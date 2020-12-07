The 2021 Chicago Auto Show has officially been postponed, organizers confirmed Monday, becoming the latest in a series of shuffles that reflect the chaos being inflicted on the industry by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated for early-mid February, the Chicago show will now be held in the spring, though no firm dates have yet been made public.

After the New York Auto International Auto Show announced in October that it would move its 2021 show dates back to August, we reached out to Chicago Auto Show show representatives, who then told us that the show could be pushed back to at least March. New York's move to August creates a bit more breathing room for Windy City organizers, and Automotive News reports that anything from March to May is still on the table.

"We are looking forward to hosting a safe and socially responsible auto show in the spring of 2021," another spokesperson told Autoblog in a follow-up email Monday.

Provided Chicago's organizers can nail down a new springtime window, it will remain in the lead-off slot for the 2021 show season, followed by the Los Angeles Auto Show (kicking off May 21), then the New York Auto Show (Aug. 20-29) and finally the Detroit Auto Show, which will run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9.

Of the 2021 schedule changes, only Detroit's move to the fall slot appears to be permanent. The North American International Auto Show was slated to be held in June this year for the first time, moving back from its previous January slot. It now appears that a springtime Detroit Auto Show was simply not meant to be.

