2021 Polestar 2 sedans recalled for a second time this month

The company will replace 'faulty inverters'

Oct 30th 2020 at 8:53AM
  • 2020 Polestar 2
  • Image Credit: Polestar
STOCKHOLM - Polestar is recalling its new Polestar 2 cars for the second time in a month, it said on Thursday.

The company, which made its last recall on Oct. 2 after several cars had lost power and stopped running, is recalling close to 4,600 vehicles due to a faulty component.

"Polestar has initiated a voluntary safety recall and a service campaign that contains a number of updates for Polestar 2 vehicles," the firm said in statement.

"The recall involves the replacement of faulty inverters on most delivered customer vehicles," Polestar said, adding the hardware updates can be done in a single workshop visit.

The Sweden-based automaker started producing its Polestar 2 sedans this year in China and sells them in Europe and the United States as well as China.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard

