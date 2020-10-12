This news should come as no surprise to anybody. Hennessey says it’s planning to make a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat HPE1000, which is an even more powerful version of the incoming Durango SRT Hellcat.

Through a series of upgrades, Hennessey has the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 up to 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet of torque. To get to those numbers, Hennessey says it added a 2.65-liter supercharger system, pulley upgrade, throttle body upgrade, high-flow supercharger bypass valve, high-flow air induction system, a Boost-a-pump system, stainless steel long-tube headers and high-flow catalytic converters.

All these upgrades leave you with a claimed 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 10.8 seconds at 126 mph. For a three-row SUV, those numbers are downright silly. From the factory, Dodge claims a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. Chopping 0.8 second off of a 0-60 mph time by adding 302 horsepower is a tough ask, but traction to all four wheels gives this ute an advantage not had by most Hellcat-powered vehicles on the road. Hennessey doesn’t say anything about top speed, but it’s rated for 180 mph from the factory. We’ll wait for Hennessey’s inevitable videos to confirm all the performance numbers.

There’s no on-sale date or price for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat HPE1000, but if you want one, expect it to be expensive. The upgrades are mostly power-related, but Hennessey also tacks on HPE1000 badges and special plaques, too. The single photo depicts a black-painted Durango Hellcat with a simple Hennessey windshield banner sticker.