Between the six-wheeled Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 and Goliath 6x6 pickup trucks, based on Ford and GM trucks respectively, we should have known a Ram would be next. And Hennessey Performance is pulling the stops out farther than ever before by basing its latest hulk on the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

Hennessey is calling this six-wheeled beast the Mammoth. But the reason for the name goes beyond the size. The other reason is that the Texas-based tuner is ditching the already potent stock Hellcat engine in favor of the Mopar Hellephant crate engine. The Hellephant is a supercharged 7.0-liter (426-cubic-inch) V8 that in stock tune makes 1,000 horsepower. Hennessey says they'll get 1,200 horsepower out of it.

Of course the Mammoth will also feature six-wheel drive, a lengthened frame and bed to accommodate the extra wheels and tires. Off-road suspension, big tires, steel bumpers, auxiliary lights and custom interior will also be on the list of modifications. Hennessey plans to offer the Mammoth for $500,000 and only three will be built. The company will start taking orders on September 4 at noon central time. If you want to place an order, be ready with your phone at the appointed time and call 1-800-897-0426.

