The Mercedes-AMG GT is a gorgeous and wickedly fast car, but if you have a family, a two-seater like the GT is a hard pill to swallow. That’s why Mercedes made the GT 63 S. It’s like an AMG GT in sedan form. And Omaze just happens to be raffling one off.

Win a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

Here’s what we said about the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S in our review:

“As the miles wear on, the GT's personality became easier to pinpoint. While you'll never mistake it for a big, cushy S-Class, the GT does offer some surprising usefulness for such a performance-focused car. There's decent rear seat headroom and solid rear cargo capacity thanks to its hatchback design. Our testers didn't have massaging seats, though they are available (and would be a welcome addition during interstate slogs). And while the thrum of the sport exhaust can be easily eliminated with the tap of a button, the GT never gets so quiet that you forget about its mighty athletic intentions.

And that's the thing about a ballistic weapon like the GT 63, and even more so the hairier GT 63 S: though it can zip to 60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds, near supercar-like acceleration that would be impressive for a two-seater, this four-door will also haul four full-size humans and a trunk full of luggage with civility and speed. More relevant than its lap times at COTA is the adaptability to dish a day and a half's worth of comfort while hopping across Scotland's endless network of backroads. Though we'd prefer the unflappable S63 sedan for a straight-line bomb through the Midwest, twisty mountainous stretches bring out the GT 63's true nature: a versatile four-seater that seriously thinks it's a sports car. Not everyone will be on board with the GT 63's looks or some of its electronics interfaces, but it has a compelling combination of athleticism and surprising adaptability.”

