We'll be honest, not a whole lot happened in the world of racing games this week, and without the hype of new console announcements, there's a bit of a lull in video game news in general. That said, there are still a few things we'd love to highlight in the gaming world this week for the hardest of the hardcore.

Assetto Corsa Competizione gets GT4 pack DLC

If you don't know, Assetto Corsa Competizione is a driving sim game, available on Playstation, Xbox, and PC. If you've ever watched our twice-weekly gaming livestream on Twitch, you'll know that driving sims and I don't really get along. I prefer the more "arcade-y" feeling racing games. It's not that driving sims are bad, they're just really tough. I tried this game on our stream once and I didn't last very long before raging out. That said, though, the people who love this game really love it, and I fully support it even though it wasn't necessarily my thing! That's why I wanted to make sure we shared the new GT4 DLC pack that dropped earlier this week for the game. The pack includes drivable in-game version of the BMW M4 GT4, KTM X-Bow GT4, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, Mercedes-AMG GT4, Ginetta G55 GT4, Alpine A110 GT4, Audi R8 LMS GT4, Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R, Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4, Maserati Granturismo MC GT4, and a McLaren 570S GT4. These are some serious wheels, so if you're an Assetto player, make sure to check it out!

Need For Speed: Payback is on Playstation Plus this month

If you own a Playstation, you know all about Playstation Plus. If you're an Xbox gamer, think of it like Playstation's version of Xbox Live Gold. Essentially, it's the subscription you pay to be able to play online, and both services come with the perk of a few free games available to download each month. This month, starting on October 6th, Need For Speed: payback will be available as a free download for a limited time via Playstation Plus. Payback definitely isn't the best NFS game, but it's also certainly not the worst. And for the low price of free, if you're looking for a solid arcade racer, this one is well worth a try.

