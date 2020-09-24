Perhaps feeling the hot breath of the Ford Bronco on its neck, Jeep has decided to reward its customers with a new perk: three years of free maintenance. It's one of the benefits of the Jeep Wave program, membership to which is now gratis for buyers and lessees of all 2021 Jeeps.

The Jeep Wave program has been around for a while, and it takes its name from to the two-fingers-off-the-steering-wheel salute that Jeep drivers commonly give when passing each other on the road. The changes for 2021 mark an expansion of its term from two years to three, as well as the inclusion with all models. The program originally launched in November 2015 for 2016-model vehicles and included 2 years of benefits. Back then, it also was only free with certain Jeep models: the Wrangler; the Gladiator; the Grand Cherokee Overland, Trailhawk, Trackhawk, Summit, High Altitude and SRT; and Trailhawk versions of the Cherokee, Compass, and Renegade. For other models, you could buy into Jeep Wave for $150 per year.

Besides the free maintenance — which consists of oil changes and tire rotations —the Jeep Wave program also includes $1,000 worth of trip interruption protection if your Jeep is sidelined for repairs when the owner is more than 100 miles from home plus $35 in car-rental reimbursement. There's also a dedicated customer service line and the promise of "VIP treatment" at Jeep Brand events.

A previously announced plan to allow Jeep Wave members to borrow other FCA-model cars and to create a subscription-based ownership model using Jeep Wave appears never to have come to fruition.

